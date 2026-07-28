Who benefitted directly from the release of the man-made bat coronavirus C19?

Biden and the Dems. They were able to steal the election with mail-in ballots, thanks to a pandemic from a virus that they created.

Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca, has a minority stake in a San Francisco-based biolab company, Metabiota, which was founded by Epstein/Maxwell/Clinton affiliated virologist, Nathan Wolfe. This biolab company, Metabiota, was part of USAID Project PREDICT, which is the research that led to C19 being created.

Metabiota operated in countries around the world, including Ukraine, which was the source of quite a bit of controversy in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

So what’s my point? My point is, that Hunter Biden is a bagman for Biden/Obama, and they had ownership of offshore USAID/CIA biolabs that were carrying out the dangerous research (PREDICT) that created the virus, that allowed them steal the 2020 election from Trump.

I think the evidence speaks for itself. The Deep State used USAID funds and NGOs to offshore biological weapons, and they released one in order to steal an election and overthrow Trump.