Why was Fauci pardoned “for any offenses against the United States which he may have committed or taken part in”, beginning January 1, 2014?

That’s precisely when Fauci and the Obama administration offshored US gain of function research, to black sites like Ukraine.

Hunter was pardoned beginning the exact same day, January 1, 2014, just before Metabiota received a massive DoD contract for operations in Ukraine. Hunter Biden was the bagman, or proxy, for Obama/Biden’s corrupt dealings in Ukraine, to include their nefarious biological activity at Metabiota.

All of this made possible right after the Maidan coup, regime change in Ukraine in early 2014, and the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the annexation of Crimea.

Fauci and the Biden Administration admitted their guilt when they issued these pardons. They know they’ve been caught, and they tried to cover their tracks.

Whatever they were doing in Ukraine, it’s what they fear most, and all signs seem to point to Metabiota.