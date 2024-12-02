⚠️HOLY SHIT⚠️

Joe Pardoned Hunter for all crimes he might be involved in starting on Jan 1, 2014.

Why did he pick that date?

Because 2014 is when the CIA/State Dept took over Ukraine. 2014 is when Hunter’s biolab company, Metabiota, began looking for coronaviruses in Ukraine.

Joe is not just covering the drug and gun possession charges. Joe is running cover for all of Hunter’s criminality in Ukraine, which is really Joe’s criminality in Ukraine.

This is not just a pardon for Hunter. This is a pardon for JOE!