ICE Preparing to Move into Chicago!

Here we go 👀

Trump is about to make his move on Chicago!

Fox News reporting that ICE are preparing to move into Chicago for an “immigration crackdown”.

This whole thing is not just about crime, it’s also about targeting sanctuary cities and uprooting Democrat election fraud!

This is why the Dems have been fighting tooth and nail to prevent Trump from deploying NG and federal law enforcement to Chicago and other Democrat-run cities, because they know Trump is about to begin mass deportations in “sanctuary cities”.

This is an existential threat to the Dems’ power. Without their millions of illegals voting, they will never win a presidential election again. Some purple/blue states are about to become red states.

We are watching Trump destroy the Deep State in real time, and the Democrat Party is staring at extinction.