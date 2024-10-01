Reports coming in that Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel, and Biden is already talking about assisting.
Wait for the information. Our emotions are being targeted.
Keep in mind, the Deep State would greatly benefit from full-scale war.
They are desperate. Stay frosty.
Be wary of those who lust for war.
I don’t trust either of these countries. Let them fight their own war, and we stay the hell out of it.