Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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Heather Platz's avatar
Heather Platz
Sep 30

Correction...WHEN we win the midterms! 😎🇺🇸

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The Ending of the Beginning's avatar
The Ending of the Beginning
Sep 30

We HAVE to win the midterms or kiss it all goodbye.

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