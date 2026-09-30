As I have been saying the entire time, the only real obstacle in this “war” with the Iranian regime and their Deep State handlers, is the MSM and their propaganda machine.

The enemy cannot win on the kinetic battlefield. Their only hope is manipulating the American People and our elections. Their only hope is sabotaging us from within.

The most important battlefield in this war is not in Iran or the Strait of Hormuz, it’s right here on social media and in the information space.

Any and all campaigns to vote Democrat or to not vote at all, are being pushed by the Deep State, in the hopes that they can hold out, Dems win the midterms, so they can begin their impeachment madness all over again, and prevent the US MIL from reaching victory and exposing the treason committed by the Obama regime for supplying the Iranian regime with the capability to produce nuclear weapons.

If we win the midterms, We The People can help defeat Iran.