⚠️️MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT⚠️

Iranian official says they are willing to sign a nuclear deal with Trump, in exchange for lifting economic sanctions!

Shamkhani says that Iran will commit to never making nuclear weapons and getting rid of their stockpiles!

This development coming while Trump is in Qatar and Putin is in Iran, is NOT AN ACCIDENT!

I’d be willing to bet anything that there are some secret meetings going on, and lots of negotiations we as the public are unaware of. All these leaders are in such close proximity, and it appears some deals are being made.

The “Trump wants war with Iran” narrative is about to go up in flames, and Trump might be bringing peace to the Middle East.

YUGE!