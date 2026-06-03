Ummm are you all seeing this?

Iranian Tech CEO was just arrested for “aiding our declared enemies” by selling sophisticated US tech to Iran’s military and NUCLEAR PROGRAM!

He started in 2011, under Obama.

DO YOU SEE WHAT’S HAPPENING?!

This arrest tells me that the Trump admin are currently investigating the Obama administration scheme to arm Iran with nuclear weapons. This goes all the way to the top.

This arrest tells me they are investigating literal treason, the line “aiding our declared enemies” makes it clear. This is why we need the enriched uranium in Iran, to confirm where it came from.

The world is going to soon find out that the Obama admin supplied US tech, equipment, billions of dollars, and enriched uranium, to the world’s sponsor of terror, Iran. Obama wittingly supplied nuclear weapons to our enemies, in wartime.

This is legitimately TREASON!

It’s happening.