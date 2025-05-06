I am 99% sure that Trump addressing gain-of-function, is part of the negotiations with Russia.

For years now, Russia have been trying to start a formal UN investigation into US bioweapon production. Russia claim it’s one of their main reasons for moving into Ukraine in 2022.

Russia have been telling the world that they want justice for Covid. Putin wants Fauci’s head, along with a great deal of others, to include; Soros, Obama, Clinton, Biden, Bill Gates, and many more, that Russian MIL claim to be involved in US-funded bioweapon development in Ukraine. Those names are not something I made up. All of this information was formally alleged at the UN by Russian MIL, multiple times since 2022. The chart pictured below is part of the formal allegations sent to the UN by Russian MIL. Whether or not you believe Russia is a different conversation, but they actually accused those people of bioweapon production.

Putin will not withdraw his troops unless he has guarantees that US bioweapon development in Ukraine and elsewhere will be stopped, investigated, and are no longer a threat to his People. There’s simply no way this subject did not come up during negotiations. This has been one of Russia’s main subjects at the UN for 3 years now. There’s no way Trump and Putin did not discuss this.

Trump’s EO about gain-of-function tells me that negotiations with Russia went well, and in all likelihood, stopping and investigating gain-of-function is one of the stipulations Putin demanded in order to withdraw, and Trump was happy to cooperate.

Trump and Putin share the same enemies.