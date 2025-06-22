I think the biggest fear for most people, is that this strike on Iran could potentially escalate into WW3 or another prolonged conflict.

But as of now, Russia and China have shown ZERO interest in defending Iran or supplying any military support. Iran’s other allies are limited to Syria and their own proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis, who are all already weakened due to earlier strikes from Israel and the US. Not to mention, they are all significantly outmatched militarily and rely on Iran for their funding and weaponry.

So as of now, WW3 does not appear to be on the table. Iran are on their own.

Now the question is, can Trump navigate this without getting the US into another drawn out conflict like Iraq or Afghanistan? Luckily, he’s already proven with Syria in 2018, that he can pull off precision strikes while avoiding any further escalation.

All of Trump’s messaging has been consistent that he does not want a war, and he essentially ruled out any talk of boots on the ground. Trump’s main objective is already accomplished with Iran’s nuclear capabilities allegedly neutralized. Trump has no need for troops in Iran.

So while I know many are concerned about this situation and the potential for escalation, WW3 does not appear to be happening any time soon, and Trump has a proven track record of navigating very similar situations without creating broader conflict or prolonged war.

The overall stance from Trump and his administration is that this is the end of a decades-long war, rather than the beginning of a new one.