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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
18h

I have read that Xi, Putin and Trump are working together. Xi began to purge the communists out of his administration about a year ago IIRC. It makes sense that these 3 men do not want communism in their countries or for it to take over the world which is what the plan is with the fundamentalist Moslems who have been running Iran for the last 47 yrs. Those people are communists and are literally insane, they have very quietly taken over at least 60 countries at this point, including most of Africa - which is why there is so much murder and mayhem in Africa terrorizing the good people there who aren't part of this idiocy.

Trump, Putin and Xi may not agree on everything (but who does?) but they can work together to end the whole communist takeover of the world.

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MrsMc's avatar
MrsMc
19h

I like the way you think.

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