Hear me out…

Trump just visited China in May, and Xi is scheduled to visit the US in September.

With control over the Strait of Hormuz, Panama Canal, Venezuela, and Indonesian military partnership (Strait of Malacca), Trump controls the flow of much of China’s oil imports.

China is extremely reliant on oil imports, with approximately 70% of their nation’s crude oil coming from imports. Trump has insane leverage over China right now. He has them by the balls. Own the energy, own the world.

My guess is that President Xi has been cooperating with Trump, because if he does not, China cannot sustain their energy needs. If Xi wants his oil, it would behoove him to give us the goods on election fraud, and based on the fact that Trump just visited China and Xi is visiting in September, I think he already did.

Trump has ALL the leverage. Xi’s visit in September should be interesting.