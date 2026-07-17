It’s a Matter of Leverage
Hear me out…
Trump just visited China in May, and Xi is scheduled to visit the US in September.
With control over the Strait of Hormuz, Panama Canal, Venezuela, and Indonesian military partnership (Strait of Malacca), Trump controls the flow of much of China’s oil imports.
China is extremely reliant on oil imports, with approximately 70% of their nation’s crude oil coming from imports. Trump has insane leverage over China right now. He has them by the balls. Own the energy, own the world.
My guess is that President Xi has been cooperating with Trump, because if he does not, China cannot sustain their energy needs. If Xi wants his oil, it would behoove him to give us the goods on election fraud, and based on the fact that Trump just visited China and Xi is visiting in September, I think he already did.
Trump has ALL the leverage. Xi’s visit in September should be interesting.
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I have read that Xi, Putin and Trump are working together. Xi began to purge the communists out of his administration about a year ago IIRC. It makes sense that these 3 men do not want communism in their countries or for it to take over the world which is what the plan is with the fundamentalist Moslems who have been running Iran for the last 47 yrs. Those people are communists and are literally insane, they have very quietly taken over at least 60 countries at this point, including most of Africa - which is why there is so much murder and mayhem in Africa terrorizing the good people there who aren't part of this idiocy.
Trump, Putin and Xi may not agree on everything (but who does?) but they can work together to end the whole communist takeover of the world.
I like the way you think.