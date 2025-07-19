After some time to reflect, I’m even more bullish that it’s happening.

The highest ranking US intelligence official, just accused Obama and his intelligence heads, of a “treasonous conspiracy”, and referred docs to the DOJ for criminal referral.

We are on a new timeline now. There is no getting this toothpaste back in the tube. There is no turning back. The process is already underway.

I’m not saying people are going to be arrested by tomorrow, or the end of the week, or the month, or the year. I don’t know a realistic timeline, because we are in uncharted waters at this point, but the quest for accountability is officially underway.

It’s already begun. I’d argue the outcome is already determined, and this is just the public unraveling. Trump and his team would not have committed to something of this magnitude without certainty that they would win. That’s not how Trump operates.

Every battle is won before it is fought.