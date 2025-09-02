What we are witnessing is baffling.

Trump has proven he can stop violent crime using the NG, safely and efficiently, yet Democrat Governors/Mayors are fighting tooth and nail to preserve their crime-ridden cities…

For what reason could they possibly want crime?

CORRUPTION. There is no other logical explanation.

They are fighting to prevent ICE from deporting their illegals. Without their millions of illegals voting, they cannot win elections, and their ability to retain power is neutralized. This entire thing is about power, and the corrupt Dems know their entire scheme is facing extinction.

Make no mistake, this is an ACTUAL insurrection. The Dems are resisting/rebelling against Trump, and trying to prevent him from carrying out his agenda, and thus undermining the will of the American People who gave Trump a sweeping mandate via landslide.

The Dems are not only refusing to enforce laws and stop violent crime, but they are proving to be domestic enemies to the Constitution.

Insurrection Act.