I see a lot of spineless Trump supporters saying “we can’t get rid of the filibuster because the Dems will abuse it when they are in power”.

You fools don’t get it.

We are already in all-out irregular warfare. We are already under attack. The Dems have already weaponized every lever of government and the private sector against Trump and the American People. They already brainwashed the planet, flooded the country with illegals, released a man-made biological weapon, and are trying to overthrow Trump, AGAIN!

If the Dems gain control again, it doesn’t matter how nice we were to them. They will destroy us and our way of life regardless. This is already their mission even if we don’t get rid of the filibuster.

And if Trump succeeds in his mission of deporting the tens of millions of illegals, securing elections, draining the swamp, and arresting the traitors, the Dems will never win an election again.

Many don’t seem to grasp the magnitude of the situation. This is the final battle for the Republic. If we don’t win decisively here and now during Trump’s term, it’s over.

We must completely obliterate the Deep State, deport the Dems’ illegal voters, and safeguard future elections. Once this happens, the Dems will never win again, and we can begin rebuilding this nation.

Those of you afraid of what the Dems might do… where have you been the last 10 years? They already crossed every line. They already unleashed war upon us. We either win now, or we become a one-party Left-wing state, and the nation, and therefore the world, will be lost forever.