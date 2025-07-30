FBI Director Patel reportedly found a “trove” of sensitive documents in a secret room at the Bureau.

One of these documents being the classified annex to the Durham report, which Trump and his team are expected to release to the public soon.

Obama’s cabal built in blockades and hid information, both digitally and physically, in an attempt to prevent Trump loyalists from finding information proving Deep State criminality.

So for those of you complaining about the pace of this operation, please try to understand that Bondi/Patel/Bongino, and the rest of Trump’s appointees, are operating in a hostile environment. There is much more going on behind the scenes that we do not see.

It’s not as easy as going into a file drawer at the FBI and pulling out the goods. Obama and his cronies went great lengths to cover everything up, including raiding Mar-a-Lago, in an attempt to steal the Documents Trump already had in his possession.

The enemy is trying to cover their tracks, but they are failing.