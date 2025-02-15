Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Sec. of State Marco Rubio, just had phone call by request of Trump admin.
They reportedly discussed:
-End of conflict in Ukraine
-Plan for Palestinians and Middle East
-Normalizing trade relations and reversing Obama/Biden policy
-Maintaining channel for communications
Trump is not only negotiating an end to WW3, he is completely changing the relationship between the US and Russia. Trump and Putin recognize that the Deep State is the enemy, not each other.
This is an extremely positive sign. This means nukes will not be flying, and WW3 is about to be cancelled. The future is starting to look a lot more peaceful.
Amen. Let us pray so.
Russia was an ally in both world wars.
Germany is the dark face in the woodpile of European court jesters.
Had it not been for USA financial largesse since the implementation of the Marshall Plan subsequent to the second world war, Europe would not have been rebuilt and sustainable. Europe needs to find a new teat to suck.
Russia and the US can be dynamic economic and cultural partners.
I like the sound of that!