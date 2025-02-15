Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Sec. of State Marco Rubio, just had phone call by request of Trump admin.

They reportedly discussed:

-End of conflict in Ukraine

-Plan for Palestinians and Middle East

-Normalizing trade relations and reversing Obama/Biden policy

-Maintaining channel for communications

Trump is not only negotiating an end to WW3, he is completely changing the relationship between the US and Russia. Trump and Putin recognize that the Deep State is the enemy, not each other.

This is an extremely positive sign. This means nukes will not be flying, and WW3 is about to be cancelled. The future is starting to look a lot more peaceful.