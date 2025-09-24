Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
10h

Absolutely. That is the responsibility of the President, to act, to use his authority to quell disturbances and restore law and order, as well as secure the elections. Please clean up my state of Illinois soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nobody's avatar
Nobody
10h

So very true. We are on the brink of a civil war here. It will make the 1st one will look like child's play compared to what is liable to come. Yes it is a national emergency. Something has to be done now or more will die. Which of course is the lefts entire goal. Most of us dying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture