This is a national emergency.

Left-wing terrorism is a threat to national security.

The Democrats, in conjunction with the MSM, and their brownshirts like Antifa, are currently engaged in a violent and coordinated insurrection.

Trump must invoke the Insurrection Act!

This would give him the authority to send federalized National Guard troops to every city in the nation, shut down this violent insurrection, incarcerate the terrorists, carry out mass deportations, repel any uprisings, secure elections, and save the Republic.

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. Democrat governors/mayors are not willing to cooperate, so Trump must use the full array of powers to him as Commander in Chief to do what must be done.

This Left-wing terrorism cannot be allowed to go on.