Just to be clear, MAGA is not divided.

The only ones who have their panties in a bunch, are the Libertarians, never-Trumpers, and Israel-obsessed dipshits, who begrudgingly voted Trump, because there were no other options.

They have been looking for a reason to turn on Trump. They so badly want Trump to fail, so they can be right about their deeply-ingrained TDS. Many of them never actually supported Trump, and have been trying to divide this movement the entire time.

These people are not MAGA. They just hopped on the bandwagon a few months ago. They have no idea how Trump operates or what his motives are. They are driven by confirmation bias and their unhinged OBSESSION with Israel. They have convinced themselves there is a jew behind every blade of grass, and it has completely distorted their entire world view and blinds them from reality.

MAGA is not divided. We trust Trump to do what’s best for the American People. The Israel-obsessed anti-Trumpers are not part MAGA. The grifting clickbait influencers are not part of MAGA.

Their votes were valuable in the election, but we no longer need their cooperation or their approval. We just need them to witness.