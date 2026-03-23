In January, the Trump FBI, with DNI Gabbard present, raided Fulton County for hundreds of thousands of ballots from the 2020 election, with a focus on mail-in ballots.

Now the Supreme Court will rule on the definition of “Election DAY”.

Fulton County, Georgia, was where we had the infamous “pipe burst”, that turned out to be an overflowed toilet, which caused the massive delay in tabulation of absentee/mail-in ballots in the wee hours of the morning, then massive batches of Biden mail-in ballots continued to trickle in, well into the following days, flipping the state from Trump to Biden. Similar delays in counting happened in other swing states around the nation, like Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, all states which Trump was winning, flipped to Biden, long after Election Day was over, via massive arrivals of mail-in ballots to deep blue districts.

So what’s my point? If the Supreme Court rules that Election Day means that elections must be decided on Election Day, the Dems will no longer be able to utilize their mail-in ballot harvesting scheme. They will no longer be able to delay elections, so they can calculate where they need to send their harvested mail-in ballots, to then flood deep blue counties with fraudulent mail-in votes, to flip entire states and national elections. If we have same day elections, their mail-in ballot scheme doesn’t work.

This leads me to believe that the Trump FBI, along with DNI Gabbard, found legitimate proof of fraud in the 2020 election when they raided Fulton County, and now they have to shut down this scheme.

I think we, the public, are close to being shown the official evidence that 2020 was indeed stolen via fraud, which would mean the 2020 election was a continuation of the treasonous coup, launched by the Obama admin.