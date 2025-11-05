Mamdani is a Gift to Trump and MAGA
Mamdani is certainly bad for NYC, but big picture, he might be the best thing possible for Trump/MAGA.
Why? Mamdani is going to give Trump the necessary optics to justify going into NYC and other cities with NG/ICE.
Mamdani personifies the most radical elements of the Left. He is essentially a walking proof that Trump is right about the Democrats and their party’s trajectory.
Mamdani is going to be a walking red-pill machine. He is going to give Trump all the headlines and talking points to justify Trump’s ultimate goal, which is deploying NG/ICE, deporting the illegals, passing voter ID, arresting the treasonous coup-plotters, and saving the Republic.
Mamdani is a gift to Trump and MAGA.
I hope you are right C. At this point I am not happy as the Muslim invasion gains more ground. Think vengeance for the Crusades because that is what this is.
Short term, bad for Trump.
Long run, good for Trump.