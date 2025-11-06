Mamdani is MAGA’s Golden Ticket to Win 2026

Now that the dust has settled, can you see how Mamdani helps us more than he hurts us?

Yeah things are going to be terrible for NYC, but that place is already a hellhole.

Now Trump gets to run on “Communism vs. Common Sense” in 2026.

Mamdani just gave MAGA a golden ticket. Trump now has unlimited talking points and can draw more of the middle towards MAGA during the midterms. Now Trump can run on the Dems going full-blown Communist, which is a very easy sell.

And what price do we Trump supporters have to pay for this? Absolutely nothing. Unless you live in NYC, it doesn’t affect your life at all. He is just a mayor of a city all of us avoid anyways. Trump is still POTUS and holds all the cards.

Mamdani supplies us with significant political ammunition, at minimal to zero cost.