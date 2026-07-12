Mamdani is Opening the Door for The Reckoning

I think Mamdani might end up being the best thing that ever happened to us.

Why? Because he is openly collaborating with our enemies in wartime. He is paving the way for Trump to declare the Dems as UNLAWFUL ENEMY COMBATANTS!

The Dems are collaborating with our direct enemies in wartime, and that’s not even mentioning aiding and abetting our enemies with their consistent stream of anti-American and pro-Iran MSM propaganda and disinformation. Also, the Dems refused to enforce US law and defend our borders, allowing our enemies’ insurgents to walk across our border, in which the Dems harbor them in “sanctuary” cities.

Well over 99% of people have no idea just how severe our situation is. This is a zero-sum game between the American People, and Communist/Globalist insurgents seeking to overthrow this nation from within.

And if anyone thinks Trump doesn’t have the stones to do something about it, you are mistaken. The process is already long underway. Trump and the US MIL have been setting the stage this entire time. Trump is going to save this nation, and he told us many times he is willing to use the full array of powers as Commander in Chief to do it.

Bookmark this post. One day, the Dems will be officially labeled as “unlawful enemy combatants”, and we will try them as literal terrorists via military tribunal.

Clip is from Kavanaugh hearing in September 2018: