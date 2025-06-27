Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
2h

But, of course. Does anyone think otherwise? The US deep state works for global masters, as does the CIA and the other 4 eyes 👀!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
1h

Bombs away! You are over the target, Sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture