⚠️HOLY SHIT⚠️

Now I’m REALLY gonna blow your mind.

Remember when the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, and they posted pictures of some docs? One was dated May 9th, 2018, the exact day Trump abandoned Obama’s Iran Deal.

Then, Trump confirmed the Biden DOJ were after docs about IRAN!!! Trump shared a truth from Paul Sperry alleging that Biden DOJ were looking for “info about Trump dismantling Obama’s Iran nuke deal”.

HOLY SHIT… Biden weaponized the DOJ/FBI to try to steal the documents proving that Obama/Biden committed TREASON!!!

I think the Mar-a-Lago raid had a lot to do with the Deep State trying to cover up their plan to let Iran build nukes. TRUMP KNEW THE ENTIRE TIME!!!