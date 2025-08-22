Maxwell claims she never saw any inappropriate activity by Bill Clinton or Trump, but admits she was close friends with Clintons and assisted with Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).

Maxwell doesn’t think Epstein died by suicide.

She claims she never kept a “client list”.

She claims the allegations about Prince Andrew are “not conceivable”, and that the infamous photo with Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre is fake.

She also denies any contact with Mossad or other intelligence agencies.

Now, to clarify, we have no idea if what she is saying is truthful, or if she has some sort of motivation.

Also, just because she never saw any inappropriate activity, does not mean it did not happen, and just because she herself did not keep a “client list”, does not mean that there were not clients.

In conclusion, we solved very little, and there is still much more to come with the House Oversight Committee hearings about Epstein, and whatever Bondi/Kash/Bongino are up to at the DOJ/FBI

However, Maxwell’s testimony about Trump reflects Giuffre’s testimony, and Barr’s testimony, that Trump was never involved in any inappropriate activity of any kind.

As for whether or not anyone believes Maxwell, is an entirely different story, but that’s what she said.