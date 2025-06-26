It does not matter what the MSM say about how long the Iranians were set back on their nuclear program.

The timeline is irrelevant.

The fact of the matter is, that Iran know that if they try again, we can delete them off the map, without suffering a single causality. Trump just showed the unparalleled power and precision of the US Military, and Iran know that if they flirt with nukes, we can destroy them with relative ease, and Trump took it VERY easy on them this time.

This operation served as a future deterrent via show of force.

And it was not just Trump who didn’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. All the other Muslim nations in the region, Saudi, Qatar, UAE, in addition to Russia, China, the EU, and all the other powers of the world, also agreed Iran should not have a nuclear weapon, hence why they agreed to stand down and let Trump attack without retaliation.

Iran were isolated by the world, and everyone sided with Trump.

The objective was not to delay Iran from making nuclear weapons. It was to deter them from ever trying it again.