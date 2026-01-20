When people get mad about the lack of high-profile arrests, they direct their displeasure at Bondi/Patel.

But given the magnitude and scope of the criminality, I don’t know if the DOJ is even the right avenue to prosecute this mess.

It might have to be handled by the Military.

The Dems are engaged in a decades-long treasonous conspiracy, in which they wittingly did not enforce our immigration laws, as part of a broader scheme to steal elections, all while they stole billions of our tax dollars, and tried to replace us with low-IQ immigrants they could control better. In addition to the whole treasonous Russigate hoax, Covid hoax, January 6th hoax, etc., in which they, along with their cohorts in the media, wittingly brainwashed the planet to accept their lies. Not to mention the release of a man-made biological weapon, giving Iran the capability to build nuclear weapons, enabling cartels to engage in human/drug trafficking, and the mountain of other heinous crimes they committed.

At what point does this global crime syndicate become so vast and so entrenched, that the Military has to step in?

My point is, for everyone complaining about Bondi/Patel, I don’t think your displeasure is even directed at the right people. This situation is so severe, I don’t think the DOJ can feasibly take it on. I think they can gather all the evidence and build a case, but the prosecution might have to be handled via military tribunals, given the magnitude of the crimes at hand.

I know people will say that military tribunals are normally reserved for times of war, but this is a war. This is irregular warfare from a domestic enemy. The US is under attack from within by hostile foreign combatants, seeking to destroy this nation and her People. We are at war whether you believe it or not.

This situation must be handled by the Military. It would be a threat to NATSEC to do it any other way. It must be done.