The situation in Iran has made me more confident than ever that the prosecution of Deep State actors will be handled by the US Military, not the DOJ.

If we find evidence that the Obama admin wittingly aided Iran in their pursuit of nuclear weapons, the entire ballgame changes. Providing weapons of mass destruction to a radical Islamic terrorist regime, while we as a nation are still technically in a state of war since 9/11… that’s not just aiding and abetting our enemies, aka treason, it’s a direct threat to NATSEC and an act of war against the United States. (See below, 10 USC Section 903b. Article 103b.)

Anyone involved could be labeled as an “unlawful enemy combatant” and tried as a terrorist via military tribunal, which would completely circumvent the DOJ, and would be subject to death.

This is why the enriched uranium, or “nuclear dust” as Trump calls it, is so important. The uranium holds a nuclear fingerprint that will be traced to its origin, and obviously Trump and the US MIL know where that trail ends (Uranium One).

So for those groaning about Pam Bondi, the DOJ, FBI, “where are the arrests”, etc., you have been looking in the wrong spot. The Military is the avenue for justice against Deep State actors, the uranium in Iran is the smoking gun, and Trump is about to secure it.