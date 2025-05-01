My main objective is accomplished.

When I was censored by Big Tech and smeared by the MSM in February 2022, for reporting on the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, I set out on a mission to make as much noise as possible and get the information to the right people.

It worked.

After I was banned from nearly every social media platform, smeared by the entire Left-wing media, and all the “fact-checkers” claimed there were no biolabs in Ukraine at all, I reached out to my congressmen, looking to get assistance to rectify the unjust attacks against me. None of them responded, so I started reaching out to other prominent figures, hoping someone would listen.

Only one person contacted me back. That person was none other than Tulsi Gabbard… who was one of the only public figures who spoke out about the reality of the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine at the time. Tulsi is now coincidentally the Director of National Intelligence, and she just confirmed that she, RFK Jr. (HHS) and Bhattacharya (NIH), are investigating the source of Covid and the nefarious gain-of-function research going on in labs around the globe, including the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

The right people are in charge of government now, and they know where the bodies are buried. Tulsi and RFK Jr. know where the trail ends. They’ve talked about the biolabs in Ukraine many times. They’ve called out Fauci’s criminality. They already found the USAID biolab network. They already know everything. It’s just a matter of breaking it to the public, cleaning up the mess, and administering justice.

Shout-out to everyone who reported on this as well and helped move the needle for public perception. Shout-out to everyone who stuck with me even though the MSM called me a treasonous Russian asset. Also shout-out to all the haters and naysayers who said we couldn’t do it.

The biolabs in Ukraine are currently being investigated, and the trail ends in crimes against humanity for all the top Deep State players.

It’s happening.