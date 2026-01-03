South America has historically been used as playground for the CIA/Deep State to engage in racketeering.

Destabilized and low-functioning nations are the only place the CIA playbook can work.

So Trump is bringing stability to the nations and regions that past US administrations have destabilized and destroyed. If there is no instability, the Deep State cannot operate. Therefore, Trump is going to neutralize those causing the instability, ie, the cartels.

Trump is essentially undoing the decades of damage caused by the Deep State, and creating a new world the way it should be.