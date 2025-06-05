My understanding of the OBBB situation:

The bill has lots of things that advance Trump’s agenda, like tax cuts, finishing the wall, etc., but there is a lot of pork added in by Congress.

However, it’s a budget reconciliation bill, so we only need 50 votes as opposed to 60 in the Senate, so Trump and his team are willing to let Congress get their pork, so long as Trump is able to pass what is needed to advance his agenda.

Elon doesn’t like the extra pork and wants to slim it down, and Trump just wants to get his bill passed so he can fix pressing problems.

I can see both sides of the argument. I can see why Elon wants to slim it down, and I can also see why Trump is okay with sacrificing some pork in exchange for getting what he needs to secure the border, mass deportations with the 10,000 new ICE agents, etc., because getting these things passed with the 60 vote rule in the Senate will be impossible, so Trump wants to add it all into the budget reconciliation bill so he can squeeze it past the senate without needing a single Democrat vote.

What I do NOT understand, is why this disagreement is playing out publicly. Seems like something that could have been solved behind closed doors, which leads me to believe that there may be an element of political theater going on.

For what purpose, I do not know, but I find it hard to believe Elon would jeopardize the ongoing war against the Deep State for his own personal agenda.

In conclusion, I have no idea what to do, and the higher ups need to figure their shit out.