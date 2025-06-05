Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Gary IV's avatar
William Gary IV
1d

Could be ego, could be kayfabe. Or cofveve. Remember Trump’s smackdown with Jeff Sessions? That endeared JS to the left, and he snuck away to quietly put Huber into position to investigate the Clinton Foundation, which is yet to be revealed. There may be a role Elon can’t play as an insider, and only a very vocal rift will open that green room door. We shall see. I hope I’m right, because I love them both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darlene kitchen's avatar
Darlene kitchen
1d

I agree political theatre. Probably to make Elon look like he’s not totally up Trumps arse. Stop the hate on Elon and messing with his Tesla sales.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture