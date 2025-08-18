Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
12h

Very interesting indeed. And this could not have been done without Trump's takeover of DC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SlipperyRock's avatar
SlipperyRock
12h

Make me wonder what’s going under all the other big democrat cities

and if this will be happening to all of them. I hope so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture