VERY interesting 👀

WaPo are tracking troops and federal agents in DC.

The NG are posted up at the National Mall, a block away from the Smithsonian Metro Station…

They are also reportedly present at Union Station, one of the major DC Metro/Amtrak hubs, close to the Capitol…

The NG are operating at two key subterranean transportation hubs near the Capitol/National Mall. It seems the NG are securing underground transportation around the Capitol, while Trump is also doing a comprehensive review of the entire Smithsonian operation, to include their underground tunnel system.

I’m not exactly sure what’s going on down there, but Trump is using the US MIL to secure underground transportation routes around the Capitol.

Is Trump preparing to keep people out? Or is he potentially preparing to keep people in and prevent high-profile criminals from escaping? 👀

Think Saudi Arabia, November 4th, 2017.