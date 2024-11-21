By the looks of it, Putin whipped out a new Russian ICBM that NATO defense systems cannot intercept, but did NOT attach nuclear payloads to them.

Essentially, Putin just showed the West that he has the ability to destroy them if they keep provoking him.

It was a warning. Putin just exercised extreme restraint, while also showing Ukraine/NATO that they are outgunned.

This should be front page news on every outlet, but for some reason, it’s not. Perhaps it’s because this situation does not fit their narrative that Putin is this Hitler-esque loose-cannon who wants to conquer the world.

Putin is showing restraint. He wants diplomacy, not nuclear war. But the West continue to poke the bear.

We cannot wait until January 20th. We need Trump in office right now.