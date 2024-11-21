By the looks of it, Putin whipped out a new Russian ICBM that NATO defense systems cannot intercept, but did NOT attach nuclear payloads to them.
Essentially, Putin just showed the West that he has the ability to destroy them if they keep provoking him.
It was a warning. Putin just exercised extreme restraint, while also showing Ukraine/NATO that they are outgunned.
This should be front page news on every outlet, but for some reason, it’s not. Perhaps it’s because this situation does not fit their narrative that Putin is this Hitler-esque loose-cannon who wants to conquer the world.
Putin is showing restraint. He wants diplomacy, not nuclear war. But the West continue to poke the bear.
We cannot wait until January 20th. We need Trump in office right now.
Clandestine’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We do. And Vlad wants to talk turkey 🦃 with The Donald. As Kiki McFarland opined recently, once they talk, it will be over in 24-48 hours. Joe? He should have remained in the Amazon. He has not spoken to Vlad in three years and he says he doesn't need to know. WTF, Joe. WWIII just because you failed miserably in your debate with Trump, your party dethroned you and 🐫 A lost to Trump. You are an arrogant bigot closely tied to the Ukraine money laundering operation your son Hunter schemed with your full knowledge and participation. Is that why you want Vlad to destroy Ukraine or do you have the records of the money transfers in your garage next to Jill's 🚗 Corvette? You are a global disgrace, Joe.
Things are getting interesting! Here Dr. Naomi Wolff discusses how under the Constitution, the 25th Amendment could provide for the removal of Biden for launching WWIII and would hand power to Congress to remove Kamala as well for leaving Biden in a position she clearly knew he was no longer mentally competent to manage. Talk about stirring the pot!
https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1859369405806719241