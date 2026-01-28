New Pretti Video Destroy’s the Left’s Narrative About ICE/Minneapolis

So it turns out the guy who was just shot in Minneapolis, was a serial violent obstructionist, who spat on agents and damaged ICE vehicles.

His death was not his first violent encounter with ICE.

He inserted himself into the situation, multiple times, and ended up getting himself killed. All of this could have been avoided if his Democrat overlords did not scramble his brain and convince him that Trump is Hitler and ICE are the Gestapo.

But that’s what the Dems wanted. They wanted their mindless followers to obstruct federal law enforcement, knowing some would get shot on camera, which would give them the headlines needed to smear ICE and Trump, hoping that the could hold off ICE from deporting their illegals and prevent the Trump DOJ/FBI from finding the fraud.

It’s all part of the Dems’ desperation to avoid accountability for their crimes and maintain their power.