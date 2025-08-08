New York AG Leticia James Under Investigation as Part of the Grand Conspiracy Case

New York AG, Leticia James, is now under formal investigation via the DOJ, and AG Bondi has convened a grand jury.

Other reports cite this stems from the Russiagate “strike force”, meaning the Dems’ lawfare is being looked at as part of the treasonous conspiracy against Trump!

The lawfare and political weaponization of the justice system against Trump will not go unpunished.

This also confirms AG Pam Bondi is actually going after the Deep State, and all the moron influencers calling for her head need to sit their happy asses down and let Trump and his team do their job.