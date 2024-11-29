I see many people conflating the term “psyop” with “disinformation”.
Disinformation can be a psyop, but not all psyops are disinformation.
Psyops are not exclusively bad. They can be used to inspire or motivate using truth.
Like a football coach hyping his team before a game, that is a psyop. The coach is using his players’ emotions to motivate and inspire them to perform a desired action, in this case, play good football. This would be considered a “white” psyop, as it’s not necessarily a bad thing or deceitful, but it is a psyop because it’s weaponizing emotion for a desired outcome.
A “black” psyop would be any use of deceit, manipulation, disinformation, etc., to create a desired outcome. An example of this would be the Russia hoax. This is a psyop, because the media, led by their CIA handlers, intentionally deceived the American People, with the desire to make them hate Trump. They weaponized the public’s emotions using lies.
I’ve seen it happen over the years where people have a strong negative connotation attached to psyops, when in reality, psyops can be a good thing, and the US MIL do have PSYOP units who use truth to help influence and inspire the public for desired outcomes and combat black psyops
In conclusion, not all psyops are bad, and just because something is a psyop, does not make it disinformation. There are good forces fighting back against the ongoing black psyops with psyops of their own.
Psyops take many forms, and the battlefield is everywhere.
I take no exception to your narrative. However, we must daily remind each other what we are up against. A federal government that chose to manipulate the tax paying citizens and a citizenry that distrusts its government. The government serves itself. It does not serve the citizens. I am a "We the People" person .
👏👏 Clandestine! We are fighting in an information war and you’re correct that the military have these units to allow them to fight fire directly with fire. It’s naive of us to assume all Psyops are bad. We have to know the enemy and we have to counter their Psyops with some of our own on occasion. We humans are created with storytelling abilities and we can see in history (as well as now) these abilities can be used for the good, and that human nature being what it is….for evil, too.
God bless you.🙏