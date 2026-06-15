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Clandestine’s Newsletter

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Jen Kre's avatar
Jen Kre
1d

Yet another proxy war. Which is why Iran kept reneging, not negotiating, truthfully, and kicking the can down the road. They had Obama in their ear.

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Lorraine Perez's avatar
Lorraine Perez
1d

Jacob...you're my number one go to for the truth! You and Dave X22. God bless you. So glad I'm a subscriber!

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