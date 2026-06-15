Obviously, I have not seen Trump’s new Iran deal, but here is what I can guarantee you:

We will be taking the uranium, and confirming the origin.

Obama was the target of this operation. This entire conflict was about neutralizing a rogue nuclear threat, that the Obama admin created via the JCPOA, which paved the way for Iran to build nuclear weapons.

Obama offshored US nuclear capabilities, and put it in the hands of the Deep State families, via their proxies like Iran.

That’s what you are witnessing. All of this is about the Obama administration and their Deep State handlers. Iran was just a pawn in a much bigger game of chess.

All of this is about destroying the rogue global WMD network created by the Obama administration. Trump has been telling us the entire time.