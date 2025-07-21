Things are heating up. 👀

AG Bondi just declassified OIG report to Congress via Grassley, showing that Comey and the Obama FBI intentionally ignored thumb drives during Hillary email investigation, because they had emails on them from OBAMA…

Meaning the Russiagate hoax against Trump was not a one-off thing. This was a grand conspiracy, and the Obama intelligence community had their thumb on the scales of justice, all in an effort to cover up for, not just Hillary, but OBAMA!

Meaning Obama’s DOJ/FBI/CIA intentionally ignored evidence about Hillary and Obama. Meanwhile, they concocted fake intelligence in order to frame Trump and overturn the 2016 election.

Meaning Obama and his cabal WITTINGLY interfered in the 2016 election, and tried to ensure Hillary would win. Meaning they never had any intention of the American People deciding who would be President. Meaning that the Dems do not actually care about “democracy”, and they are engaged in a treasonous conspiracy to subvert the will of the People.