Eyes on 👀

Trump is now back to calling on the Mayor and Governor of Chicago to allow the Federal Government to handle their violent crime.

If the local Dems are unable or unwilling to safeguard the public, they are opening the door for THE INSURRECTION ACT.

That’s pretty much what Trump is threatening to do here, and Kavanaugh already confirmed that the only way Trump can legally deploy US troops to Chicago, would be to suspend Posse Comitatus by invoking the Insurrection Act, to which POTUS has near unilateral authority to do so, and send in Active Duty US MIL to assist with law enforcement.

This comes less than a day after Trump authorized the first execution by US MIL firing squad since 1961, and as we rapidly approach the midterms.

Noticing.