Proof of Democrat Election Fraud

Now that election fraud is in the spotlight, this video is arguably the most concrete evidence that the Dems use illegals to cheat.

Flashback to 11/04/2016: Then President Obama openly encouraged illegals to vote in the 2016 election, and assured them that ICE and Federal law enforcement will NOT seek them out or deport them if they vote.

Just four days before the 2016 election, Obama told illegals to vote, and that he would not arrest them for it. Plain as day.

This is exactly why we need US MIL/ICE at polling stations in deep blue counties, because we need the illegals to be afraid to vote. We need the exact opposite of what Obama did in 2016. We need the illegals to know that if they try to cheat in our elections, they will be arrested.

Whenever someone on the Left says the Dems don’t cheat in elections, or that illegals don’t vote, show them this video. Obama openly told the illegals they were safe to vote.

TREASON!