Reuters reports that “five sources with knowledge of Kremlin thinking” say that Putin would be open to negotiating a peace deal, but only if the talks are led by Trump.

I am also familiar with Kremlin thinking, and I have been saying this for years.

Putin has been extremely clear about his stance on the Biden regime. Putin is very much aware of the Deep State, or as he calls them, the “Golden Billion” or “Western oligarchs”.

Putin has been vocal about the corruption that has claimed the Western world, and he recognizes that Trump is not “one of them”.

Putin knows there can be no negotiating with the current administration, because the current administration are the ones who want this conflict and brought war to Russia’s doorstep. They are the ones who brought NATO armies and missiles to Putin’s western front, after promising they would not.

Putin knows the only way this gets resolved, is through Trump.