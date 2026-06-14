Putin Will Want US Biolabs Addressed in Peace Deal

One thing I am still waiting on, is for Trump himself to address the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

Tulsi, RFK Jr., Elon, and many other prominent individuals in his administration, have talked about this, but Trump has never mentioned it.

I’m sure there’s a very good reason for him not addressing it yet, but I’m still waiting for the day, because this bridge must be crossed eventually.

I’d imagine it’s because this is a topic of negotiations with Putin, who Trump just so happened to have a phone call with today. Putin has been clear from the beginning, he is not stopping in Ukraine until he gets some sort of investigation into the biological activity at the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, and around the world.

In the video attached from 2018, Putin alleged that nations, and nefarious entities, were developing ethnic biological weapons, capable of targeting people by race. He wants to have rules in place for these bioweapons, because they are dangerous, yet all of Russia’s requests for investigation into this research have been dismissed at the UN for years.

If Trump is going to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, Putin is going to demand that we address the biolabs, and US gain-of-function research as a whole, which also involves finding who is responsible for Covid. And by the looks of it, what Tulsi and the ODNI are doing by exposing the biolabs around the globe, is the beginning of this process.

It’s not a conspiracy theory anymore. This is reality. You best start believing in Tom Clancy novels, because you’re in one.