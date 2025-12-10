I believe Right-wing influencers have been the targets of a psychological operation to fracture MAGA.

Nefarious entities bombarded Right-wing influencers with waves of bots to persuade/entice/bully them into pushing anti-Trump narratives.

Influencers were being positively reinforced with millions of likes/views when they say negative things about Trump/Israel. Many are stuck in a dopamine loop, chasing likes/views, and are rewarded by saying “Trump/Israel bad”. Most don’t know they are even being manipulated. They are unwitting stooges. They have no idea they are being artificially boosted by nefarious entities, with the intent of shifting public perception and sabotaging Trump’s support.

I believe what we have been witnessing is a highly coordinated psychological operation, and Right-wing influencers were the target. Once these entities controlled the influencers via positive reinforcement and monetary incentive via ad revenue, they were able to push their anti-Trump narratives through the influencers, directly to Trump’s supporters.

Now that the MSM has lost substantial influence over the public, Deep State entities are aiming to control the influencers, and in many cases, they are succeeding.

We are the media now. Anyone who has influence, is a target. You are engaged in psychological/information warfare, whether you know it or not.