Right-Wing Influencers are Under Psychological Attack
I believe Right-wing influencers have been the targets of a psychological operation to fracture MAGA.
Nefarious entities bombarded Right-wing influencers with waves of bots to persuade/entice/bully them into pushing anti-Trump narratives.
Influencers were being positively reinforced with millions of likes/views when they say negative things about Trump/Israel. Many are stuck in a dopamine loop, chasing likes/views, and are rewarded by saying “Trump/Israel bad”. Most don’t know they are even being manipulated. They are unwitting stooges. They have no idea they are being artificially boosted by nefarious entities, with the intent of shifting public perception and sabotaging Trump’s support.
I believe what we have been witnessing is a highly coordinated psychological operation, and Right-wing influencers were the target. Once these entities controlled the influencers via positive reinforcement and monetary incentive via ad revenue, they were able to push their anti-Trump narratives through the influencers, directly to Trump’s supporters.
Now that the MSM has lost substantial influence over the public, Deep State entities are aiming to control the influencers, and in many cases, they are succeeding.
We are the media now. Anyone who has influence, is a target. You are engaged in psychological/information warfare, whether you know it or not.
Yea, no shit Sherlock. I'm now of the opinion that you're part of it.
Attacking Candace, Ian and Tucker...
Never mentioning little Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin as the zionist scum that they are.
We are MAGA. We don't blindly follow anyone anymore...that includes DJT.
We watch. We ask questions. We will never go to sleep again.
That being said, I still believe in Trump and that there is a strategy behind what he is doing...even surrounding himself with zionists.
Think of it...they (zionists) either own or control almost everything...what would the strategy be to overturn that? Not confronting them directly...ask JFK how that worked out...
My discernment tells me to continue to support him.
But, no one is going to save us, we have to save ourselves.
Lots of fracturing taking place, for sure. Remember, Q said “Saving Israel for last”, for reasons too deep and wide to fully grasp. The deep state leviathan, a large part of which is the British crown, is not going to relinquish power without warfare, and they are very skilled at deception and warfare. Very skilled. We may call ourselves digital solders, and we are, but we must recognize our comparative naivety and humbly seek Jesus, Holy Spirit and Father God’s guidance.
For great insight into the big foreign policy picture, subscribe to Karen Kokenda and Barbara Boyd’s YouTube channel, Promethean Action. Israel is a deep state British crown construct, and though the intents of her creation were for deep state aims, God will change evil for good. Remember, Jesus will rule from Jerusalem… the real, physical city currently in existence. So, breathe, pray, and ask God’s mind of discernment.
MAGA is Trump and Trump is MAGA. To try to separate them is to be deceived and fractured. DJT is not infallible, but he is God’s David for America. The giants are real. Only Trump has the sling and stones to defeat them. So, get quiet, close out the noise for awhile daily and pray. Ask that our ears be open for God’s signal voice and all other noise be filtered to irrelevancy. Trust Jesus Christ. Ask Him to speak clearly to DJT, and that he will have ears to hear.
God bless America. She will be saved. Amen.