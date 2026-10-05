Reportedly, there was a potential incident involving a Russian lab worker, who died of pneumonia, and approximately 200 contacts were quarantined.

The Russians claim the situation is “stable”, and that no new institute staff have sought medical attention in recent days. The WHO told CNN that based on the information we have now, the risk to the public is “low”.

However, Left-wing outlets and Left-wing social media rumors seem eager to sensationalize this situation and push this story. This gives me cause for concern, as we are merely weeks away from a massive election that will decide the future of this nation… sound familiar?

The absolute best thing that could ever happen to the Dems right now, would be another “pandemic”, so they could destroy all of Trump’s progress again, rule the public by media fear campaigns again, implement mass mail-in ballots again, and steal another election. And frankly, I don’t think they even need an actual pandemic to pull it off. They just need media-driven hysteria and fear. An outbreak doesn’t even have to exist for them to create hysteria.

This is a situation to monitor for sure. Not just the quarantine, but how the Left-wing media report on it. They are desperate for a narrative shift, and they seem to be manufacturing more panic than is required at the moment.