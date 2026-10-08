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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
Oct 8

Yes, the ‘light on the hill’, as originally stated. It’s past time to return to that standard. It starts with each one of us. If not now, when?

Thank you, you are most appreciated!

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Candace W Bogardy's avatar
Candace W Bogardy
Oct 8

When a reporter asked Trump if he was going to remove the gold decor in the oval office, he quipped right back that Cubans love gold. That told me then his intentions for Rubio.

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