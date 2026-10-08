After watching Secretary Rubio’s speech at the Acropolis, I think I see the path forward after Trump.

As Trump is currently redrawing the world map and consolidating spheres of influences, the entire Western Hemisphere is now under our jurisdiction, and I think Rubio is going to be the one who oversees the next phase of the plan after Trump is gone. Rubio’s family is originally from Communist Cuba, he speaks fluent Spanish, he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate, even by all the Democrats, and the Trump administration seem to be propping him up as the front-runner to succeed Trump.

It simply makes too much sense. Trump is in the process of turning the US into a self-sustaining empire that oversees the security of the entirety of the Western Hemisphere. Rubio would resonate not just with citizens of the United States, but with citizens of all of North, Central, and South America, given his heritage and background.

After Trump is done eradicating the Deep State and their global assets, I think the plan is for Rubio to oversee the next phase of the operation, which is undoing the damage done to Western Civilization by the globalists. The plan is to bring back Nationalism to combat Globalism.

The days of private interests, oligarchs, and foreign adversaries, pillaging the innocent People of destabilized nations, are over. We are now the shepherds of peace and prosperity, we will ensure that all of America remains free from the tentacles of Globalism, and I think the plan is for Rubio to take the helm when Trump hangs it up.