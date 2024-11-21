⚠️WW3 Alert⚠️

Ukrainian Military officials claim that Russia fired a mid-range ICBM into Ukraine.

They report it is a new missile, and “nuclear capable weapon” carrying multiple warheads.

We are the closest we have been to nuclear war since 1962. Putin just confirmed that this is a new missile, and claims that no system on Earth can stop Russia’s new missiles, and that the West made a mistake in launching US/UK ATACMS/Storm Shadow missiles into Russia. This is Putin’s response to the West crossing yet another red line, and launching NATO missiles into Russian territory.

We are legitimately on the brink of nuclear war with Russia, due to the provocations of the US/NATO.