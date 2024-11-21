⚠️WW3 Alert⚠️
Ukrainian Military officials claim that Russia fired a mid-range ICBM into Ukraine.
They report it is a new missile, and “nuclear capable weapon” carrying multiple warheads.
We are the closest we have been to nuclear war since 1962. Putin just confirmed that this is a new missile, and claims that no system on Earth can stop Russia’s new missiles, and that the West made a mistake in launching US/UK ATACMS/Storm Shadow missiles into Russia. This is Putin’s response to the West crossing yet another red line, and launching NATO missiles into Russian territory.
We are legitimately on the brink of nuclear war with Russia, due to the provocations of the US/NATO.
Clandestine’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This will not end well for NATO, Europe and the USA. Joe should have remained in the Amazon.
What is occuring is clearly the fault of the West.
Back channel with Vlad available to 47. Vlad gets it and wants to end this madness but he will not deal with the Soros-Obama-Holder surrogacy. He will deal with Trump.
Hmmmm….looks like somebody got their hands on some of Tesla’s technology - hidden for a very long time.🧐. The cabal’s panic and desperation is clearly accelerating.
Blessings, Clandestine.🙏