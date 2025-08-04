Even though Russiagate was one of the most egregious crimes ever committed, it pales in comparison to what they did in 2020.

After the Russia hoax failed, they quickly transitioned to Covid.

Tulsi already confirmed in May that she was looking into C19 origins. She knows.

Once the public have digested Russiagate, have seen that a Deep State exists, and have seen that the MSM are corrupt, they will be more willing to believe the disturbing revelations about Covid.

Then once the public are told the truth about the man-made origins of Covid, why Fauci’s pardon begins in 2014 (Ukraine), mail-in ballots, 2020 election fraud, etc., the masses will be demanding justice, not just here in the US, but worldwide.

We aren’t talking just treason and sedition, we are talking international crimes against humanity, which is an entirely different ballgame. It would likely be above the jurisdiction of the DOJ, and there are other countries’ militaries who have been demanding justice for C19, namely Russia, who directly alleged Obama, Clinton, Biden, and Soros, are the main “ideologues” responsible for the creation of C19 and the US bioweapon network. The same people who Trump alleged is behind the Russia hoax.

Trump and Putin both want to prosecute the same people. If you think Trump and Putin have never talked about this, you are mistaken. As for how it all shakes out, we will have to wait and see, but we will have to cross this bridge eventually.