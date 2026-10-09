Just an update for everyone about the “Russian plague”.

The quarantine has been lifted, Russian authorities reported to the WHO that all preventative measures are finished, there were zero cases of “plague” and no secondary cases, meaning no threat to the public.

There were two biosafety reviews that showed zero lab incidents involving pathogens, and the lab worker was vaccinated against the pathogens she was working with. She died of community-acquired pneumonia of undetermined etiology.

That’s the official story from the Russians. Whether or not you believe the official story from the Russians is one thing, but all reporting from independent watchdogs seems to indicate there is no threat to the public, meaning that all the panic and reporting was overblown, and frankly, irresponsible.

This is why you haven’t heard anything about “Russian plague” for a few days. It was a hoax. Mainstream Western media outlets blindly ran with completely unverified rumors from Russian/Ukrainian telegram accounts, and reported on it as fact, because they view Russia as Trump-adjacent. Orange man and Russia bad.

All the same people and media outlets who claimed that Covid was man-made, and claimed that it was racist to suggest the virus was from a Chinese lab, are now blindly believing in non-existent lab-leak theories from anonymous foreign telegram channels, because it fits their political agenda.

But if you followed me, you were properly informed the entire time.