Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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Heather Platz's avatar
Heather Platz
Oct 9

We appreciate you! I never believed it for a nano-second.

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
Oct 9

Plus, most of us saw it as part of the required ‘pre-election’ fear mongering.

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