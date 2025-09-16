I think this tragedy shows why Trump has to navigate this entire swamp-draining process VERY carefully.

Trump has to account for the millions of brainwashed Left-wingers who truly believe he is Hitler, and that we are all Nazis.

The situation is delicate.

Scalpel over hammer

Trump has to go about doing what is necessary, while not causing widespread panic. Trump must ensure a large enough percentage of the public are aware of what is going on BEFORE he arrests the treasonous rats. Otherwise, we risk causing mass chaos and widespread civilian casualties, and potentially catastrophic scenarios.

The problem is, large portions of the public are literally brainwashed by the same people who are guilty of the treasonous conspiracy against Trump…

How do you tell hundreds of millions of people that everything they know is a lie, and the people they have been conditioned to trust are actually the most evil beings to ever walk this Earth?

This must be done surgically and methodically.