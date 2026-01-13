Now that the public have digested the reality of the Somali fraud in Minnesota, Trump is shifting focus to what the fraud is REALLY about, which is election fraud.

The Dems are stealing elections by massive fraud in just a handful of counties per state, via illegals voting.

The Dems’ entire platform revolves around election fraud and retaining/expanding their power. Hence why they don’t want ICE/US MIL deporting illegals in their sanctuary cities, why they don’t want voter ID, and why they want the border open.

That’s what all the fuss is about. It’s because Trump is getting close to ending the Democrat Party as we know it. Without illegals voting in their districts, they face extinction.

Not only will they no longer be able to win elections, but this election fraud scheme was nothing short of treasonous. They sold us out to foreigners while pocketing our money. They covertly enslaved us and enriched themselves off our labor, while we struggle to stay afloat.

This is a serious situation. Capital punishment type stuff.