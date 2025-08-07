I am a diehard South Park fan, and I am in favor of being able to poke fun at celebrities and elected officials…

But I find it noteworthy that they just completely ignored the last 4 years of Biden being a vegetable, and are now all-in on bashing Trump all the sudden.

This comes after South Park made fun of the all the anti-vaxxers and “conspiracy theorists” during the pandemic, and all those people turned out to be right about everything…

Then, in 2020, Trey and Matt said they wanted to take a break from politics after getting everything wrong about Trump, Russia, Covid, vaccines, and more. They said they just wanted to get back to being funny, while completely ignoring Biden being a walking joke factory for 4 years, just to fire back up the political episodes as soon as Trump comes back.

If South Park would have made fun of Biden, I wouldn’t have said anything, but they didn’t, so now this Trump-bashing just comes off as politically motivated. South Park prides themselves for, supposedly, going after EVERYONE, but they let Biden and the Dems off the hook for the last 8 years…

As a lifelong South Park fan, it has been disappointing to see this franchise fall off, and it all started around the 2016 election. It’s never been the same. There have been some funny moments, but something changed.