Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
19h

Democrats and Never-Trumpers think that we have an unhealthy obsession with Trump.

While they spend their time thinking about his genitalia.

Allll Righty then…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Virginia Sanders's avatar
Virginia Sanders
19h

In the early days, we watched South Park with our teenage children, and it was a great experience for our family, keeping us relevant with the kids. However, beginning in 2016, South Park took a turn for the worse. And, particularly, it is flat because they can no longer be considered valid and relevant in our society, as they've "taken sides" instead of just being funny. We don't watch it, and I don't believe our now adult children watch it either. And it's sad because they are very gifted artists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture